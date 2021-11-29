Concerns over COVID spark cancellation of 2022 Fife Festival of Music

Fife Festival of Music (Pic: George McLuskie)

It will be the second year in a row the long-standing event has not taken place because of the pandemic.

The organisers had put plans in place for its return at the end of January in the hope that COVID concerns would have eased.

The festival was due to run from January 31 to February 11 at venues across the Kingdom with hundreds of entries confirmed

A spokesman said: “In June, the organising committee set in motion its plans for the return of the main festival for 2022 and did so with the sincerest of motives and highest aims reflecting its work in the community of music making in Fife.

“Those plans came to fruition with the publication in August of the prospectus, and committee members were delighted with the entry level of over 420 by the closing date in October We thank all who had entered and showing interest in and commitment to the festival.”

Work has also gone on behind the scenes to get everything ready for a 2022 return.

A spokesman added: “All of the preparatory work at that time was undertaken within an expectation that the COVID-19 infection and consequences would fall significantly, that vaccinations would see off the danger and that there would be a swift and growing return to normal.

"Sadly, on present evidence, this is not the case, and with unsecured guarantees of safety during the remaining two months prior to the start date, the committee has reconsidered its position.

“The upshot is that Fife Festival of Music will not take place as planned.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. For the greater safety of all involved, it has to be regarded as the proper course of action.

"The festival embraces a large community with an age range from five to 80 plus – entrants, whether individuals or in large groups of school students or adults etc, teachers, parent helpers, audiences, officials, committee, stewards, adjudicators, venue, catering and transport staff etc, and the organisers carry a huge responsibility for the safety of each and every one of them.

“Fife Festival of Music will do everything in its power to return to action as soon as possible.”

