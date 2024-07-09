Concorde’s RAF Leuchars landing recalled 40 years on with exhibition
It marks the time the supersonic aircraft brought USA golfers to Fife to compete in The Open at St Andrews in 1984. If anything, the plane was of more interest than the sports stars in it, with roads gridlocked all around the former air base. Concorde had flown over RAF Leuchars before but this was the first time it had landed.
At Cupar Y on Saturday, July 20 - the exact day of its departure four decades ago - there will be an exhibition of memorabilia, includes newspaper reports from the time, souvenirs and historic Concorde material.
The plane arrived four days earlier, sparking the first wave of excitement which saw many roads simply blocked by spectators, while the return journey to Heathrow saw seats offered - Dave Montgomery recalls winning one and experiencing the journey which took just 43 minutes at mach .95
Concorde captured the imagination of a generation and more of travellers. Developed by the UK and France, it was powered by four Rolls-Royce turbojets and could maintain a super cruise speed up to Mach 2.04 - 1350 mph.
It entered service in 1976 and was best known for its sonic boom and transatlantic flights. All Concorde aircraft were retired in 2003, three years after the only fatal crash involving the plane in 2000 when all 109 passengers were killed after it crashed shortly after take-off.
