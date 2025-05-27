Conference honour as Fife foster carers clock 1000 years of fostering between them

Team manager Euan Kelso, Cllr Rosemary Liewald, service manager Debbie Adamson, and team manager Kelly Blaik with long-service foster carers (Pic: Submitted)

Fife has celebrated the impact foster carers have on young lives as part of Foster Care Fortnight, (May 12-25).

It marked their long service at Fife Council’s annual Fife foster carers conference. No fewer than 70 of the council’s carers attended the event with over 1000 years’ experience of fostering between them.

Some 27 foster carers and caring partners were recognised for achieving five, ten, 15 or 20 years of fostering and making a difference in local children’s lives by opening their homes and hearts.

The conference also welcomed Debbie Adamson, Fife’s new family based care service manager, Katie Walker from Cyrenians, and Emma McKenna, the council’s lead officer for ‘The Promise.’

Fife Foster Carers Association (FFCA), made up of and run by local foster carers, also got to give a big hello to fellow carers and welcome them to join the group, get support, or have a moan.

Debbie said: "It is incredibly important that we recognise and thank our foster carers for their continued care, support and unwavering commitment to Fife’s children. The theme of the fortnight is 'the power of relationships,' particularly those that our foster carers build with children and their families.

"We all have a role to play in ensuring that our children are safe and supported to achieve their potential and ensure they maintain relationships with those people who are important to them. We need to continue to work together to achieve the best outcomes for our children and young people.

"Foster care does come with some challenges but is also incredibly rewarding, and we have heard some really positive stories from children, their families and carers of the important and positive impact of fostering on them.”