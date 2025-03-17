Connecting carers: new free events launched at venues across Fife

A new series of events has been launched to support carers across Fife.

The initiative from Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) is aimed at unpaid carers and their friends and family with ‘Carers Connect’ events in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline.

Attendees can meet and connect with other unpaid carers in the community and have the opportunity to speak to expert organisations offering support, advice, and resources. Stallholders include Fife Carers Centre, Fife Young Carers, Crossroads Fife, and many more.

These free, drop-in events will showcase the support unpaid carers need to make their role easier including financial assistance, respite care, and wellbeing services. They are open to anyone who is an unpaid carer or who knows one to come along and find out more.

Events are being held in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline (Pic: submitted)

The events take place in The Corn Exchange in Cupar on Monday, March 24, Beveridge Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday 26th and Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Friday 28th.

Jacquie Mellon, head of health and social care at FVA said: “These events will shine a light on the support and services available to unpaid carers in Fife. Everyone who attends will have the opportunity to speak to carers’ organisations and find out how they can apply for financial assistance, respite care, and wellbeing services.”