Construction work well underway to transform historic St Andrews Heritage Museum & Garden

How St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden will look after the work is completed (Pic: Submitted)

Construction work is well underway at St Andrews Heritage Museum & Garden

The site in North Street has been cleared for a new exhibition space which will be fully accessible and provide much needed visitor facilities in the area. Contractor, Colorado Construction, is near to completing the building’s foundations

Ron Kay, property convenor of St Andrews Preservation Trust which operates the museum, said: “The contractor has made an excellent start, on what is essentially a land-locked site with only door-width access points. Utilising the existing main entrance door through the museum, they have created an opening which will ultimately house a partially glazed screen to give a glimpse of the museum and garden from the entrance.” He added: “This has created a straight route directly from the street to the rear garden, enabling them to remove the spoil from the foundations using motorised caterpillar wheelbarrows.” While work goes on, archaeologist, Derek Hall, has maintained a watching brief in the event that any significant artefacts are uncovered. To date, only small fragments of pottery and a shell midden containing animal bone and a single piece of worked quartz have been discovered.

The exhibition space has been designed by Oliver & Robb Architects of Dunfermline, utilising relatively lightweight components that can be manoeuvred to site without the need for a crane. The work has been funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and other national and local funders, and is due for completion in Summer 2025.

Foundation work underway at St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden (Pic: Submitted)

The St Andrews Preservation Trust was formed in 1937 by the community to protect historic buildings from demolition and redevelopment. The Trust maintains several sites around the St Andrews area, ranging from doocots, the Heritage Museum, and the Boase Wood.

It opened the museum, set in a 17th century house and garden in 1982. The museum and gardens are in the oldest settlement of St Andrews and is one of the earliest domestic dwellings in the area. It boasts a collection of over 28,000 artefacts and benefits from a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer workforce.