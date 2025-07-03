Consultants appointed for masterplan to tap into Kirkcaldy’s multi million £ funding

Two leading companies have been appointed to start work on the masterplan which will be key to how a multi-million £ town centre investment will be spent in Kirkcaldy.

The windfall is coming to the Lang Toun after it was named as one of only three places in the UK to get priority access to the UK Government’s £240m Growth Mission Fund pot.

Kirkcaldy’s allocation has yet to be decided, but it is set to be a game-changing sum of money - millions of £s which can transform the heart of the Lang Toun.

Fife Council has appointed leading firms Collective Architecture and Montagu Evans to lead the creation of the masterplan; a move hailed as a “pivotal moment” for Kirkcaldy.

The multi-million £ funding can finally transform Kirkcaldy's town centre (Pic: Fife Council)

Glasgow based design firm Collective Architecture is well known in Scotland for its community involvement, and environmentally responsible design. It has a focus on civic and community architecture, including libraries, public buildings, social housing, and local facilities, and its work is heavily based on community engagement including workshops, surveys, and working directly with the people who will use the spaces.

Montagu Evans is a UK-based property consultancy which has worked on major projects such as the British Museum, Westminster Abbey, the Southbank Centre, and other high-profile developments.

The council said the appointments marked “a major milestone” in its ambition to “revitalise the area and deliver long-term economic and social benefits for the community.”

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Kirkcaldy. With the expertise of Collective Architecture and Montagu Evans, we are committed to delivering a masterplan that reflects the ambitions of our community and creates real, lasting change.

Melanie Ward MP has bene instrumental in securing the massive funding for the town centre (Pic: Submitted)

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee added: “We want to hear from as many people as possible as we shape this exciting new chapter for the town.”

Kirkcaldy town centre - once the jewel in Fife’s crown - has been badly hit by the loss of a raft of big names, including M&S, Tesco, BhS and Debenhams, and is scarred by ugly gap sites and two unwanted, under-used multi-storey carparks which are set to be torn down.

The debate over its future direction has been long-running, and without the level of funding needed to make a significant impact - until the announcement of the Growth Fund priority.

That was secured on the back of key work by Melanie Ward MP who has raised the issue in the Commons on a number of occasions and also lobbied a host of Ministers to get Kirkcaldy priority status.

The £240m pot runs from 2026/27 to 2029/30 for projects that enable local job creation and the economic regeneration of local communities, but Ms Ward wants to see progress get underway as soon as possible.

The politicians has launched a new survey to capture local views on how Kirkcaldy town centre can get the most from the multi-million £ pot amid a strong desire to capture the views and aspirations of local people and key groups. It will be followed by local events as the work gets fully underway where views can be shared in person.

The survey asks people what they are most proud of about Kirkcaldy, how often they visit the town centre and how it rates today in comparison with the past - and their priorities for investment.

Key options include more leisure and hospitality facilities, demolition of derelict buildings to snake way for modern facilities, and an attractive waterfront.

The MP also wants to hear from people on how the town centre can be made to be more welcoming, what is missing from it and the seafront, and what small changes can make the biggest difference? The survey can be accessed at https://melanieward.org/renew/

Ms Ward said of the funding: “This is a great opportunity to start making positive changes, and I want to hear your ideas to help shape what happens next. This is hopefully just the first phase in a wider, long-term renewal for Kirkcaldy. The budget isn’t unlimited and it will take time. It matters to me that local voices are heard right from the start.