Consultation event for next phase at former Madras College site in St Andrews

Following on from proposals that have secured the long-term use of the former teaching and technical buildings at Kilrymont, the phase three proposals will include new state-of-the-art, purpose-built student accommodation, with much of it focusing on the more affordable price range.

The proposals will also look to retain the Sports Hall building including the swimming pool and multi-purpose sports areas for residents and the wider community.

Developer Scotsman Developments Ltd submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to Fife Council in January.

The proposals for phase three are, amongst other matters, in response to the continued need for purpose-built student accommodation within the town.

The first of two community consultation events takes place in the town this week giving the public the chance to view outline proposals, ask questions and provide feedback.

The event will be held at Forgans, Market Street, St Andrews from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, February 7.

Exhibition boards outlining the development will be available to view, with feedback forms on hand to allow views to be provided. The development team will also be available to answer any questions. Consultation material detailing the proposed development will also be available at www.kilrymont.scot from 9am on Wednesday, February 7, and a feedback form will be online.

Comments should be submitted no later than Wednesday, February 21, 2024, either online, by email to [email protected] or by post.

David Scanlon from Scotsman Developments Ltd said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to help shape phase three of our proposals for this exciting mixed-use development at the former Kilrymont campus.

“All of the team are committed to meeting and listening to the views of residents and the local community. I would encourage as many of those who are able to take advantage of this opportunity to ask any questions they might have and provide feedback.

“At the second event, we will be setting out our responses to the points raised, so it is critical to get involved now.”