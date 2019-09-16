Consultation event on housing plans for former Kirkcaldy school site

A second public consultation event on plans for a residential development on the site of the former Viewforth High School will take place this week.

Developers Whiteburn Projects will host the event on Thursday, September 19 following the success of its first public consultation on the proposals last month.

This event, which runs at the Strathearn Hotel from 3.30-7.30pm, will give the developer the chance to share its latest proposals for the development with members of the public and other interested parties following the feedback received at the earlier consultation.

It signals a further opportunity for the local community to share its views and give feedback as the detailed designs for the development on Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy, are finalised over the coming months.

As part of the overall vision for the brownfield development, which will include the conversion of the

original C-listed school building, the developer is preparing to deliver circa 100 new homes offering a

mix of three and four bedroom new homes, as well as two bedroom apartments.

Roger Bainbridge, director of design and delivery for Whiteburn Projects, said: “Our first consultation

event in August was well-attended, and we received some helpful feedback from various members of

the local community who took the time to share their views and suggestions.

“We’ve been able to take this into consideration as our plans for the development have evolved, and our public consultation event on Thursday allows us to update the local community on our latest approach and design for the development.”

For more information about the proposed development project visit www.viewforth-whiteburn.co.uk.