Consultations to be held in Fife town on proposals for 49 new affordable homes

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to Fife Council, indicating that Kingdom and Campion intend to submit a planning application to erect the new homes, together with associated infrastructure and landscaping, on land to the south of Tailabout Drive and East of Tarvit Gardens, Cupar.

A supporting statement submitted with the PAN by Montgomery Forgan Associates, architects and town planners, advises of the intention to hold two public consultation events prior to the submission of a planning application.

Kingdom Housing Association intends creating a development of 49 affordable homes in Cupar.

The first will be held at the Old Parish Church Hall, Short Lane, Cupar, on Wednesday, August 17, and the second on Wednesday, September 7, at the same venue, both between 4pm and 8pm.

The Royal Burgh of Cupar and District Community Council and Cupar councillors Margaret Kennedy, Stefan Hoggan-Radu and John Caffrey have all been notified.