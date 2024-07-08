Contamination closes popular Fife swimming pool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Public swimming has been cancelled at a Fife leisure pool due to “contamination.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has said that Levenmouth’s popular pool has been closed today and is expected to re-open on Tuesday morning. The closure has also hit swimming lessons scheduled for today, but all other facilities at the centre remain open.