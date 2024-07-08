Contamination closes popular Fife swimming pool

Public swimming has been cancelled at a Fife leisure pool due to “contamination.”

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has said that Levenmouth’s popular pool has been closed today and is expected to re-open on Tuesday morning. The closure has also hit swimming lessons scheduled for today, but all other facilities at the centre remain open.

On its Facebook page, the trust said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances – a pool contamination – there will be no public swimming, aqua zumba or swimming lessons all day. The swimming pool will reopen for public swimming etc on Tuesday July 9 at 7:00am. All other facilities are open as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

