Controversial plans for fences to limit public access at Fife docks approved

The plans, for listed building consent for fencing and gates at Burntisland Harbour, came before the Central and West Planning Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

In a report that went before councillors, planners recommended consent be given to the applicant Forth Ports Limited.

Case officer Kevin Treadwell said the plans were for four sections of fencing and gates, adding: “The proposed fencing has been justified as being required on health and safety grounds as well to make the site safe and secure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The port at Burntisland.

"This would result in the area immediately to the north of the East Dock basin and all the remaining land to the south of that dock and the south pier and associated ground between having access limited to those with permission.

"Access to the narrow walkway between the southern pier wall and the rock armour would also be limited.

"The applicant’s supporting statement advises that port activities at Burntisland, particularly in East Dock, have increased in recent years and that there has been an increase in cargo activity.”

Mr Treadwell said the applicants carried out a risk assessment with a number identified, including risks of falling into water; contact with moving vehicles; lifting operations and related risks due to falling objects, moving objects or moving machinery.

He said: “In conclusion it was recommended that perimeter fences should be erected to reduce the possibility of an accident occurring in the areas of highest risk.”

More than 262 representations were made when the plans were submitted to Fife Council earlier this year.

They included comments from Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council and one from the Burntisland Access Trust.

A local petition opposing the plan gathered a huge number of signatures.

It called for a re-think on the fences to keep people away from boats and hazardous areas, but still allowing safe access along the breakwater and the area between it and the south side of the harbour.

The port has been an integral part of the town for centuries, and the docks are used by many people.

Councillor Gordon Langlands raised health and safety concerns, but was told this could not be considered as the application has a very specific remit and could only look at the impact the fencing has on the Burntisland conservation area and the harbour, which is a B-listed building.

Councillor John Beare said: “Issues of public access and rights of way are not included because it is on land of a statutory undertaker who has permitted development rights.

"You have to balance upgrading the security and safety of a working harbour and dock port against the listed nature of the docks – the listed buildings and conservation area nearby. The fencing close to the conservation area is relatively minimal. I can’t see a reason to refuse this application.”

Councillor Langlands proposed a motion to refuse the application, which was seconded by councillor Bobby Clelland, stating: “The design of the fencing does not respect the harbour, the views of the harbour and beyond and the proposed materials to be used.”

However, councillor and committee convener Alice McGarry put forward an amendment to approve the plans subject to conditions set out in the report. This was seconded by councillor David Alexander.

After a vote the amendment was carried, approving listed building consent.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.