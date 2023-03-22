The event was organised by the Fife Federation of Tenants and Residents Association in order to provide people with the chance to seek advice and support at this challenging time.

The event on Friday at the town’s St Bryce Kirk was organised by the Fife Federation of Tenants and Residents Association who partnered with a number of agencies from across the Kingdom.

The association held the event as they were aware that for some people, as a result of the increasing cost of living especially energy and food prices, choosing to eat may prevent them from heating their homes. And they were aware that the cost of living is having an impact on everyone.

More than a dozen organisations covering many aspects of life attended the event and were on hand to listen and offer advice to those seeking support. It was a chance for people to speak face to face with experts who could offer advice and support.

The event was also an opportunity to share some food and to meet new people.

A spokesperson for FFOTRA said: “The day was very well attended and we received extremely positive feedback from attendees and agencies alike. We would like to thank the St Bryce ladies who worked tirelessly providing amazing cakes and hot food, and the agencies, colleagues and attendees for making the event the success it was.”