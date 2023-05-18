Cost of living: Fife households get first cost of living payment from Government

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer – approximately 42,100 of these are based in Fife.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show around 46,600 households in the Kingdom are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments. They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – is due to be made by May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Tens of thousands of households in Fife are due to receive the first cost of living payment

Those eligible include anyone who received any of the following benefits between January 26 and February 25 this year: Universal Credit; Income-based jobseekers allowance; Income-related employment and support allowance; Income support; Working tax credit; Child tax credit; or Pension credit.

With consumer price index inflation currently at 10.1% and remaining stubbornly high, charities have warned some people will fall between the cracks as they deal with rising prices.

Lalitha Try, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "Many families who are urgently in need of help will still fall through the cracks – such as those who are on a low income, but not receiving benefits."