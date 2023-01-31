Templehall and Torbain Parish Church has recently launched the Toasty Torbain social group at Torbain Church Hall. It meets on a Monday and Tuesday between 12.00pm and 2.30pm.

The group is part of the church’s community outreach programme, which also includes a baby and toddlers group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Jones is the community outreach worker with the church and said the community response to its groups encouraged them to start the Warm Space.

Torbain Church in Kirkcaldy will host the weekly Warm Space

She said: “The group follows on from our very successful baby and toddlers group, Bairns, a Blether and a Brew which meets on a Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10am for anyone with a child aged up to the age of four.

“The kids can play and socialise and adults are treated to hot drinks and bacon or egg rolls. With over 100 families attending this weekly we thought why not let people without young kids join in the fun?”.

The group is open to all with a number of activities available. Puzzles and books are on offer, or you can bring your own activity or craft. Those needing to make use of free WiFi can also bring their phone or laptop.

Lauren added: “Everyone who comes is offered tea or coffee, biscuits, soup or toast. We hold the group in our cosy small hall, and the door is open for anyone to come along. And best of all, it's completely free”.