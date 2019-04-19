Costa to open drive-thru branch in Fife

Costa are set to open a drive-thru in Fife
Plans have been submitted to create a new coffee shop at a retail park in Dalgety Bay.
The £4m redevelopment of Dalgety Bay Gateway started almost a year ago, and will see big names such as Aldi move in.
Costa will have both an in-store cafe and drive thru lane, with 44 parking spaces around the store.
Domino’s takeaway, Screwfix Direct, Coral bookmakers and a Greggs bakery shop are also part of the mix for the new retail site.
Plans for the new Costa will come before councillors in due course