Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 1,000 people around Fife will be offered support with their energy bills thanks to a partnership between Cosy Kingdom and SGN.

It forms part of Greener Kirkcaldy’s Safe and Warm Fife project. Cosy Kingdom energy advice advisors employed by the charity will provide in-depth support to households at risk of, or living with, fuel poverty. This includes help with energy efficiency and financial support. They will also refer people to further wellbeing support, including income maximisation, befriending services, and joining the Priority Services Register.

Michael Hildrew, energy advice team leader said: ”Sadly, around one in four households in Fife are affected by fuel poverty. It’s hard to overstate the importance of having a home that is safe, warm, and comfortable. When people struggle to pay their energy bills it can have a serious impact on their health and wellbeing. It can also cause lasting damage to their home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Michael, the support from SGN allows Cosy Kingdom to continue to ensure “families in Fife can live in warmer and safer homes.”

Nearly 1,000 people around Fife will be offered support with their energy bills (Pic: Submitted)

Michael continued: “We’re also pleased to be working with the Community Heating Project to offer support with boiler servicing for people who can’t afford this. Regularly servicing gas boilers and appliances is vital to make sure that they are safe.”

The first two years of the project saw Cosy Kingdom’s advisors supporting 1,581 people with energy advice. 2,225 households were educated on the risks of carbon monoxide and provided advice on how to keep their home and families safe.

The extension of the partnership means that advisors can work with up to 960 people living in Fife through a mix of energy advice home visits and telephone advice sessions. Advisors will also reach many more people through talks, information sessions and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Spence, vulnerability manager, Scotland at SGN, said “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and warm and we know people living in fuel poverty need extra support. By continuing to work with Greener Kirkcaldy, we’re able to reach those who are