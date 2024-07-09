Cosy Kingdom and SGN extend energy bill support partnership
It forms part of Greener Kirkcaldy’s Safe and Warm Fife project. Cosy Kingdom energy advice advisors employed by the charity will provide in-depth support to households at risk of, or living with, fuel poverty. This includes help with energy efficiency and financial support. They will also refer people to further wellbeing support, including income maximisation, befriending services, and joining the Priority Services Register.
Michael Hildrew, energy advice team leader said: ”Sadly, around one in four households in Fife are affected by fuel poverty. It’s hard to overstate the importance of having a home that is safe, warm, and comfortable. When people struggle to pay their energy bills it can have a serious impact on their health and wellbeing. It can also cause lasting damage to their home.”
According to Michael, the support from SGN allows Cosy Kingdom to continue to ensure “families in Fife can live in warmer and safer homes.”
Michael continued: “We’re also pleased to be working with the Community Heating Project to offer support with boiler servicing for people who can’t afford this. Regularly servicing gas boilers and appliances is vital to make sure that they are safe.”
The first two years of the project saw Cosy Kingdom’s advisors supporting 1,581 people with energy advice. 2,225 households were educated on the risks of carbon monoxide and provided advice on how to keep their home and families safe.
The extension of the partnership means that advisors can work with up to 960 people living in Fife through a mix of energy advice home visits and telephone advice sessions. Advisors will also reach many more people through talks, information sessions and workshops.
Linda Spence, vulnerability manager, Scotland at SGN, said “We’re committed to keeping our communities safe and warm and we know people living in fuel poverty need extra support. By continuing to work with Greener Kirkcaldy, we’re able to reach those who are
really struggling and provide much needed energy advice. Through building strong connections, we can help vulnerable households get the much-needed help they require.”
