Cosy Kingdom: Energy advisers urge Fifers to read their meters before April 1 to avoid being overcharged

The move comes before energy prices increase by around 54 per cent at the start of next month.

A spokesman for Cosy Kingdom said if your supplier doesn’t know how much energy you’ve used up to this point, they could end up underestimating your bills leading you to be over charged for the energy you’ve already used.

Cosy Kingdom is a free and impartial energy advice service available to anyone living in Fife and it has supported thousands of households to save energy at home.

Energy advisers at Cosy Kingdom are encouraging Fifers to read their meter before the price hike takes effect. If meter readings are out by even a week it could cost the average household around £15.

Michael Hildrew, Cosy Kingdom energy adviser, said: “Your meter readings tell your energy supplier how much energy you’ve used. If you haven’t submitted a reading recently, they will estimate your bill. If you don’t submit one around this date, when they come to estimate your usage, it could end up costing you more than it needs too.

“A 54% price increase taking effect from April 1 is a worrying thought for most of us. What you don’t want to happen is to pay that increase for energy you’ve used in March. Sending a reading to your supplier around March 31 is one of the simplest things you can do to help keep your bills low.

“If you have family, friends or neighbours who may struggle to read their meters, help them do this too! No one should be paying more than they need to for the energy they’ve used.”

Those who have a smart meter fitted should also take a meter reading in order to ensure an accurate bill.

If you’re not sure how to read your meter, Cosy Kingdom have put up a blog on their website to help you do this.

To find out more visit: www.cosykingdom.org.uk/how-to-read-your-meter

Advisers at Cosy Kingdom can also be contacted from Monday to Friday on: 01592 807930 between 10.00am and 3.00pm.

