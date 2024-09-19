Cosy Kingdom: free advice for older Fifers worried about winter fuel payments
The Kirkcaldy-based organisation is a free and impartial energy advice service which is available to anyone in the Kingdom. Based out of Greener Kirkcaldy’s East Fergus Place HQ, it is a partnership between Citizens Advice and Rights Fife, Greener Kirkcaldy and St Andrews Environment Network.
Michael Hildrew, energy advice team leader said: “Energy prices remain stubbornly high so it’s understandable that many pensioners on fixed incomes will be worried about the changes to their winter fuel payments. Many people find the system confusion and changes can lead to uncertainty about what they are entitled to.
“If anyone is worried about being able to heat their homes this winter, they can reach out to our team for impartial advice or support.
“We offer help with practical and affordable ways to stay warm, including a handy service which can install simple energy saving measures in eligible homes. Cosy Kingdom can also carry out benefit checks to ensure people receive all of the financial support they are entitled to.
Cosy Kingdom supports thousands of people in Fife each year, including older people like Maureen who was referred because she was worried about her heating costs increasing over winter. She has serious health issues that are aggravated if her home isn’t warm enough.
An energy advisor from Cosy Kingdom visited her home and provided advice on how to save energy and arranged for LED bulbs to be fitted by the project’s handy service. Its impartial benefits advisor also checked Maureen’s benefits.
The check showed that Maureen should receive Pension Credit, and got £71.60 per week, as well as a backdated payment covering three months of missed credit. She also began to receive the Warm Home Discount.
