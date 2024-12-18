Cottage Appeal: Kirkcaldy’s biggest Christmas appeal hits its £60,000 target

The biggest Christmas appeal in Kirkcaldy has smashed its highest ever target - and a huge army of volunteers are ready to swing into action delivering gifts, parcels of food and toys to families in need.

The Cottage Family Centre’s 2024 appeal has raised £60,000 which will mean it can ensure 2000 families across the district will not be forgotten this festive season – and, fittingly, the donation which got it over the line, came from a Templehall business based just yards from the centre.

Snipz Barnershop came in with a donation of £2500 from a raffle and its donations box to round off a campaign which has again had huge support from across the community.

The business, run by Mathew Lafferty, has been in Templehall for two years. He said: “The response from customers has been great, and there have been donations from, businesses.” Pauline Buchan, Cottage centre manager, was delighted to see the appeal meet its goal ahead of the big delivery day on Monday, December 23.

Pauline Buchan (right) with the team from Snipz Barbershop (Pic: Submitted)

“We have to give an absolutely massive thanks to Matthew. his amazing sister Abbi who leads the raffle and his outstanding team, customers and local businesses who raised an absolutely awe-inspiring £2500 and took us over the line.

“There really are no words to describe how truly grateful we are for their continued support and efforts for families across our communities. We hugely appreciate all that everyone has done for us - its people like Matthew who inspire us to keep on going.”

The appeal means families will get toys and gifts, clothes and also ten-day survival packs of food to get them through the festive season when many frontline agencies are closed.

Attention now swings to the huge delivery day on Monday when the Cottage’s volunteers will load up vans and start to make journeys across the district. There are over 300 people supporting the appeal including organisations such as Briggs Marine, Fife Council, George Boyd, Pepsico, Bell UK , Repair Renew Replace, Jack Brownlee Plumbing and Heating, Amazon, MPF, Kirkcaldy Cabs, and RGM Heating.

And three volunteers - Angela Bett, Sara Wright and Donna Briggs from Fife Council social work - share a remarkable record having served for the past 13 years.

Pauline said everyone at the Cottage had been “blown away” by the support from across the community. She added: “It has been absolutely amazing especially with so many people facing their own struggles. It just reinforces to all of us how very lucky we are to be part of such an incredible community.”

> Donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas APp as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462