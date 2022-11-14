Representatives from the club, including players and fans, visited Marwood House in Kirkcaldy to see the charity's tremendous work, as it once again prepares to help the town’s young people and children.

The appeal, launched last week, needs to raise £45,000 to support those in the most need over the festive period. It is now the biggest in Fife and aims to provide families with food parcels to last ten days, plus presents and household items.

First launched in 2010, it said it now faces its greatest challenge yet, as the cost of living crisis affects more and more families in the town. The charity has also highlighted that some of those who have donated to the appeal in the past, are now coming to the service looking for assistance.

Raith Rovers stars Ethan Ross and John Friederiksen visited Marwood House to see the work the Cottage do. (Pic: Tony Fimster)

Dorothy Wilson, supporters’ director at Raith Rovers, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are partnering with the Cottage to boost its Christmas Appeal and are asking supporters to bring along a toy to the Queens Park match on November 19 if they can”.

The appeal is looking for new, unwrapped presents for boys and girls of all ages, although they are particularly keen to receive gifts for children aged seven to 12. Those who are unable to provide a gift can make a cash donation before the game.

One Rovers players in attendance said the visit has inspired him to volunteer his own time with the charity in the future.

John Frederiksen, the club’s Faeroese forward, said: “My impression is that the families the Cottage supports don’t have a lot, so even just giving a small thing to them means so much.

The Cottage Centre has launched it's annual Christmas Appeal - last year it helped over 1700 families and children in the Kingdom

“A lot of people really don’t understand how it is to live in poverty and by donating to the Cottage appeal it can light up their lives”.

Last year, the appeal aided over 1700 families and children in the Kingdom.

Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at the Cottage, said: “We are once again absolutely blown away by the support and commitment of everyone involved with Raith Rovers especially during what is a very difficult time for families across our communities.

“We see first-hand the difference your support makes, and we hugely appreciate everything you continue to do."

Donations have been flooding in from across the Kingdom and beyond, with famous Fife actor Dougray Scott also contributing. The Glenrothes-born Mission Impossible star commented that he “wishes the Cottage Centre “every success.”

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, was keen to emphasise the importance of the appeal.

He said: “It is a vital lifeline to children and families in the Kirkcaldy area who suffer from poverty.

“Christmas Day should be a day of joy for families and not a time where parents worry how they are going to feed their children over the festive period.