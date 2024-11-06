Cottage Centre Appeal: our Christmas appeal is biggest and most important to date

Every year the need grows, and, every year, the appeal gets bigger.

Without the Cottage Centre’s annual fundraiser, Christmas would be that much bleaker for families across Kirkcaldy.

The 2024 appeal launched on Monday and it is already set to exceed last year’s which was the biggest to date.

The centre needs to raise £60,000, and it is starting from scratch. Your help is needed more than ever.

Three months old Cody Sibbald helps to launch the Cottage Centre's Christmas Appeal (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Every penny, every gift donated, every hat or scarf handed in will make a difference to someone in the Lang Toun. It could be someone you know - a neighbour, or someone who goes to the same local club, who is counting every single penny, and living life on a budget that is so limited the joy of Christmas is simply a distant luxury.

Ask Pauline Buchan, centre manager, what has changed since last December and she will say: “Nothing - and that’s the problem.”

“Utility costs are back up, food costs have not changed. Nothing is different for people who are struggling in poverty,” she said.

The 2023 appeal set a target of £45,000 in just 45 days which pushed the organisation to its limits as it also searched high and low for premises to house all the donations.

Pauline Buchan, Cottage Centre

This year, the bar has been raised to £60,000 but it has a venue already secured which will swing into action when teams of volunteers make deliveries on December 23. The appeal is for donations of money to allow the centre to provide survival packs across the festive season to ensure families can eat and stay warm, as well as giving them gifts to open on Christmas Day.

It is also appealing for new winter clothing - such as coats, socks, hats scarves, gloves, pyjamas to keep kids cosy - and toys for youngsters aged up to 16.

This year it is focussing on families with children under the age of five, but - with your support - it is also determined that no-one will be left behind, and it begins from scratch.

Pauline said: “This is our 14th annual appeal. We thought it would be a one off when we started in 2011, but it just gets bigger and bigger as things get worse and worse.

“Last year the costs were huge - beyond our imagination - and when you start from zero it is really hard, but we have to keep doing it. We are so lucky to have the great support from the community, local groups and businesses - people give so much, and every year we give out everything donated to the appeal. There is nothing left.”

Young families are at the forefront of the 2024 appeal for good reason.

“They are most affected by poverty, and we know how the stress they are under impacts on their lives. That’s when youngsters’ brain development happens, and a young child who does not not have the support can be disadvantaged for life. People don’t always realise the long-term impact on their health of living in poverty. Their bills are through the roof, and they have no money left to look after themselves. That can take years off their lives., and there is an on-going cost to the NHS, social work and other agencies. We are trying to combat it.

”We know that many people have already started fundraising for us and we honestly can’t find the words to thank you enough. Without everyone all coming together year after year we just couldn’t do any of this.

“This year is really going to test us to our limits and then some but we are absolutely determined to make this Christmas happen. Our kids deserve nothing less.”

Donations can be dropped into the Cottage Centre’s base at Cawdor Crescent and also St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. They will be accepted right up to the last minute.

If you can contribute financially, donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas APp as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462