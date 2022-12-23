Cottage Centre Christmas Appeal: Delivery day sees almost 2000 families in need receive food packages and gifts
Almost 2000 Fife families will not go without this Christmas thanks to the kind hearted generosity of individuals, groups and businesses from across the Kingdom.
A team of volunteers and staff from The Cottage Family Centre delivered a ten-day food package and gifts to more than 1900 children and families during the delivery day for their annual Christmas appeal on Thursday.
Everyone rallied around for the major logistical operation, which saw them making deliveries from 8am to 7.30pm.
Pauline Buchan, manager at The Cottage, said it’s been a challenging year and they have seen unprecedented demand from people seeking support.
She said: “This year we’re really up against it. We really struggled with the number of families all year who have struggled with utilities. It’s just been relentless for us. Because it’s not government funded or anything, we rely on you the public to make this happen. Once again you have pulled this off, the need is bigger than it’s ever been and we’ve still made it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has donated it doesn’t matter to me if it’s a tin of beans, a pair of socks or a fiver because collectively this is what you achieve by everybody working together.”
As well as receiving gifts and toys for children, there were cash donations made to the appeal. The team then spent this on what was required for families. This year they spent over £36,000 on food and £19,500 on topping up utilities for people.