The door opens and another family comes in carrying gifts for the appeal. There are toys and selection boxes, and they will go to children across Kirkcaldy on December 25 - because people care.

On Sunday, ice hockey fans donated enough to fill an entire transit van which sat parked at centre ice - because people care.

The Cottage Centre’s 14th annual appeal is its biggest yet. It needs to raise £60,000 in just 45 days to ensure that none of the 2000 families in poverty is left behind this festive season. It’s homing in on that target every day - it is within £15,000 of ringing the bell -, with work beginning behind the scenes for its massive delivery day on December 23.

For the staff it is a hectic time; months in the planning, and a long night and day preparing and then co-ordinating the delivery of food parcels, clothes and toys.

Fife Flyers players fill the van with donations from supporters (Pic: Derek Young)

Megan Harrison, family support development worker at the Cottage, said: “It doesn’t matter how much or how little people give - the fact they go out of their way to buy something or donate tells families that someone cares and wants them to have a good Christmas. Everything goes to someone who needs it. It is amazing to see how the community rallies round.”

For Megan and the team of seven family workers and six children’s workers at the centre, the work supporting families in poverty goes on all year round. Behind every door is someone facing the most challenging circumstances and often with no-one to turn to for help.

“All the families I work with are in poverty,” said Megan. “Their day to day life and the circumstances that got them here are unique. Some have physical or mental health problems, or they may have been in care, they might have been on work but no longer are, or they come from a background where there is no family support.

“For many, they have no family or someone to talk to, so when something happens that becomes a crisis, there is no-one there for them.

A donation from Vision Express in Kirkcaldy - one of many businesses supporting the appeal (Pic: Cottage Centre)

“Christmas is a big magnifying glass on the situation they are in and on their lives. They could be battling all sorts of issues and challenges when it comes to this time of year and they have no time to prepare properly because they are going through, or have gone through, a crisis.

“They know Christmas is coming but their day to day circumstances are so challenging that there is no space to physically, mentally or financially prepare for it. They feel terrible not being able to go out and buy food or gifts. We don’’ want them to feel like this.”

Staff at the Cottage work with families across the district, building the relationships to help provide a support network that can get them through times such as Christmas.

Their annual appeal underlines just how tough things can get.

“The fact it continually grows speaks volumes about how things are for so many,” said Megan. “It shows how much people are struggling - and continue to struggle. Every year, even through COVID which we thought would be the biggest year because everyone needed support then, it continues to grow with the cost of living crisis.

“During lockdown people isolated for good reason - to stay safe. People are still doing that, not because of Covid but because of their life circumstances. That;s why we have this appeal. I hope people know they are not alone and there is help out there.”

The support from the Cottage starts with a referral from one of the many agencies it works with.

Staff set up face to face meetings to help build the relationship necessary to find out what the family wants, and needs.

“We get information from referrals but it is always best to go out and make that connection directly, and hear, in their own words, what they are struggling with and what they would like and need support,” said Megan. “They don’t want their children to live like this, and neither do they.

“We work really hard to build that relationship to help them. They may not know where to start to make that change. Sometimes it’s just giving them the information to take the first step and then working with them.

“Poverty can happen to anyone, and things can get worse before they get better. That is why we do this appeal. One thing I have noticed over the last four years is on delivery you never know. what is behind any door. The fact we can give them something tells them that people care.”

And no sooner is the appeal over than the centre starts up again in January when the post-festive blues kick in and the bleakness of a new year can bring its dark clouds.

“We don’t have a magic wand, but we do have connections across the town and can speak to other groups to get the right support to the right people. Sometime there isn’t much we can do other than being a listener and assure them they are not alone.

If they do not feel they have any support in their own life from family or friends that is important. People have misconceptions about what it is like to be in poverty. A lot of people go through a crisis with no support network, and when the appeal helps, they are overwhelmed at what has been given. They know someone cares enough to have gone out of their way to make sure they have a good Christmas. It is a big load off their shoulders.”

> Donations can be dropped into the Cottage Centre’s base at Cawdor Crescent and also St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. They will be accepted right up to the last minute. If you can contribute financially, donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas App as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462