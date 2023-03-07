The supermarket giant has handed over the warm winter clothing to the Cottage Centre.

Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at the charity, said that the donation would benefit families experiencing significant hardship this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this very kind donation of winter coats to keep our children warm over this winter period from Tesco.

Families across the Kingdom will benefit from the donation by Tesco

“Our families are experiencing significant hardship and therefore do not have additional funds available for essential items such as winter clothing. These really will make a significant difference to their daily lives.”

The Cottage Centre is one of three charities to benefit from the scheme, with Fareshare and the Salvation Army also receiving jackets. Each will also collect a monetary donation from the supermarket in order to help with the distribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Marchant, chief executive at F&F Clothing at Tesco, added: “With more cold weather set to come in the weeks ahead, we wanted to support families who may be struggling to afford new coats for their children.

“We hope that by making these items of warm clothing widely available through our charity partners, we can help more children to enjoy comfortable and fashionable coats without worrying about the price tag.”