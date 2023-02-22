The Cottage Centre’s ‘Big Hoose’ initiative hit the landmark recently, just over one year since launching its partnership with Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline.

The Lochgelly warehouse at the heart of the distribution network has been dubbed the UK’s first ‘multibank’ because of the range of goods now being deposited there to be drawn down on and put to good use by families in need.

Goods such as bedding, toilet roll, nappies, wipes and toiletries to clothing, backpacks, home furnishings, lightings and electrical products having been donated, or banked, at the warehouse which was provided free-of-charge ahead of the initial launch by Bob Purvis, chairman of The Purvis Group, with Amazon teams working side-by-side with The Cottage and other charity partners to ensure the goods companies no longer want can be put to use by families who need them the most.

Simon McMahon (Amazon) Rt Hon Gordon Brown Pauline Buchan (The Cottage Family Centre) at the Lochgelly warehouse (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

It has been able to supply over 500 charities and frontline organisations which have come under the umbrella of the Cottage’s project which has expanded beyond Fife into Edinburgh and Falkirk, and has been visited by leading politicians from across the UK to see first hand how it operates.

A huge number of businesses have also signed up to donate more goods - they include Fishers Laundry, Craig & Rose Paint, Morrisons, The Paint Shed, Blue Earth Clean, Tesco, SemiChem, Vision, Morrisons, Scotmid, Purvis, PepsiCo, and the Bell Group.

Pauline Buchan, manager at The Cottage Family Centre, said the essential items provide families with real, meaningful support that allow them the opportunity to progress – not only by making their houses into safe and comfortable homes, but also providing them with the opportunity for new horizons.

She said: “Amazon’s support for children and families who are experiencing poverty and, in some cases, sadly, suffering from destitution across Fife, has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Big Hoose project works with 560 organisations within Fife and have helped around 49,000 familes over the last few months

“When we began this project just over a year ago, we hoped to be able to reach 13,000 families across Fife but thanks to Amazon’s contribution of now over 500,000 essential items, we have more than tripled this target.

“We would never have believed this outcome was possible when we began. With over 500 practitioners from midwives to social workers, from charity workers to schools, Amazon’s support has enabled our community network to provide timely practical support for families.”

Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and patron of the Cottage set the project in motion when he approached Amazon who he praised for their leadership in bringing so many companies on board and providing the expertise and logistics .

He added: “There is much more to do over coming years but there are children who have gone without food who are now nourished, sleeping under sheets without a duvet, blankets or bed who can now enjoy a night’s sleep and who were going to school in ill-fitting clothes who now have the outfits they need.”

Simon McMahon, senior programme manager in Amazon UK’s Impact team, who is originally from Fife, has overseen the project since its inception.

