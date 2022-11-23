PepsiCo is best known for its Pepsi Cola soft drink, but it is one of its other products that will be a welcome relief for many families this winter. A total of 3000 packets of Scott’s and Quakers oats have been delivered to the Cottage Centre’s Big Hoose project, and they will be distributed to families around the Kingdom –with further donations expected going forward.

It’s the latest major step forward for a project which has become one of the biggest in Fife, and which has now expanded into Edinburgh as the cost of living crisis impacts on families everywhere.

Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and patron of the Cottage, was among the figures at the warehouse used by the Big Hoose team to see the first deliveries arrive – and they came within days of contact first being made.

Carl Andrews, senior operations manager at PepsiCo, said: “It was only last Friday that Gordon paid us a visit at the facility, and the excitement from PepsiCo has rippled out.

“We get a lot of charities coming through our site, but this one was of particular interest from us because it acts as a hub. We know, through the guarantees from the project, that our products get to the families that are up against poverty at the moment”.

The addition of PepsiCo marks yet another of Fife’s businesses pledging to the project, with the oats being prepared at the company’s factory in Cupar.

Mr Andrews added: “A lot of people from the factory live in these communities as well”.

The Big Hoose project works with 560 organisations within Fife and have helped around 49,000 familes over the last few months

The first delivery of oats was made to the charity’s Lochgelly warehouse, just a week after initial discussions took place. Bob Garmory, director at the Purvis Group, played an integral role in the connection between the charity and PepsiCo, and he paid tribute to both.

He said: “It was just so easy. I can’t pay enough tribute to the staff at PepsiCo. We had a really good meeting with them, and it’s great that a Fife company has come to the party in the way it has.

Mr Brown, was delighted to welcome the company on board, and he highlighted how critical it was to get another of the Kingdom’s established businesses on board with the project.

He said: “All of us are working towards the same objective. We have the council involved, we have charities involved, we have churches involved, we’ve got the Chamber of Commerce and we have the businesses.”

Rt Hon Gordon Brown said: "Fife works best when Fife works together"

He added: “I don’t think anyone has refused to be part of this or failed to help us, and that’s where you get the spirit of the community working in one direction”.

Angus Hogg, director at the Cottage Centre, said that the willingness of organisations to step up and be part of the growing project has been remarkable. “It’s pushing on an open door”, he said.

The oats will be a huge help to families as they look for cost effective ways of feeding their families as the cost of living crisis worsens. However, according to Wilma Brown, chair of the Cottage Centre, said they will also play an instrumental role in how the it builds relationships with families.

She said: “At the Cottage they have cooking groups and all sorts of help for families. For them to have a product they can take and work with families, is really good.

“And people really enjoy these groups. It’s about that relationship, building and trust, bringing people into the service and making sure they get everything that they need from the service. As a bonus, they get the option to get the things they need to make their house a home”.

The success of the charity and its projects has also seen it gain attention from around the United Kingdom. Recent months have seen visits from Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, and on the day of the PepsiCo announcement, Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West.

In addition to the day-to-day support the Cottage offers, it also expects to help around 2000 families this festive period via its Christmas appeal.

The appeal needs to raise £45,000 to support those in most need over the festive period. It is now the biggest in Fife and aims to provide families with food parcels to last ten days, plus presents and household items.

Donations of goods and money can be made direct to the Cottage at 29-31 Cawdor Crescent or 34 St Clair St, Kirkcaldy until 5:00pm on Thursday, December 15.