Joseph and Michael Crombie owners, of DSV Van Sales and Woodland Van Centre, donated toys, clothing, toiletries and sweets to the appeal. The brothers, who are originally from the Gallatown have a history of giving in the town and Joseph said that seeing children who received no gifts at Christmas on TV spurred him on to make the donation.

Joseph said: “I watched a programme on TV and was saddened to see how many youngsters had nothing to look forward to at Christmas. At first I sent my wife and daughter to buy some selection boxes but after talking with my brother Michael we told the girls to go and fill a van to ensure that children would have something to wake up to.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donated gifts cater to a range of ages. The Cottage Centre said earlier this month that it had already processed 1000 referrals for this year’s appeal and is aiming to raise £45,000 in 45 days. Donations like those from Joseph and Michael play an important role in how the charity meets that demand as the cost of living crisis continues to bite in the Kingdom.

Billijo Crombie (Woodlands Van Centre, Lynne ( the Cottage Centre) and Susan Crombie, (DSV Van Sales) with the donated goods (Pic: Cathy Davies)

Michael said: “I would hate to see anyone go without at this time of year and was happy to get together with my brother to make this donation.”

The team need an increasing amount of monetary donations each year to allow them to buy the food required for the survival packs and also to provide families with the ability to pay for utilities such as heating and electricity and this year’s appeal has been described as “our biggest challenge yet” by Cottage Centre manager, Pauline Buchan.