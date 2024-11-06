Cottage Centre: winners take all in massive raffle to raise thousands of £s for Xmas appeal

A raffle packed with over 75 prizes is set to raise significant funds for the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal.

The £10 a head competition is being run by Neil Smart who has raised around £20,000 for the vital appeal over the years, and it is now running on the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page where he is an administrator - and so many prizes have been donated the jackpot may be split with more than person.

It has previously been a winner takes all format, but the response from local businesses has been overwhelming, topping last year’s biggest ever appeal. The prize pot includes everything from meals at local pubs and hotels, a host of vouchers to spend locally, haircut, body massage and beauty treatments, a sleepover, champagne and afternoon tea, a silent disco house party, and a £100 airport transfer travel package. And business donating to the fundraiser will all go into the hat with the chance to be featured n the new media advertising board recently installed outside Raith Rovers’ home ground at Stark’s Park. Already more than £3000 has poured into the appeal and the draw doesn’t take place until Friday, December 6 at the Cottage Centre.

Neil said: “I can’t thank enough all the people and local businesses who have donated to this year’s raffle - we are extremely grateful and overwhelmed to say the least. The money gas been pouring in left, right and centre, and Raith Rovers’ donation means we can help to promote local businesses who have given so generously.”

Pauline Buchan, Cottage Centre

And while the winners will scoop an astonishing array of prizes, the Cottage Centre will also get a major boost as it targets £60,000 to ensure no family in poverty is missed out this Christmas. The 2024 appeal launched on Monday, and it is already set to exceed last year’s which was the biggest to date. The centre needs to raise £60,000, and it is starting from scratch.

Every penny, every gift donated, every hat or scarf handed in will make a difference to someone in the Lang Toun. It could be someone you know - a neighbour, or someone who goes to the same local club, who is counting every single penny, and living life on a budget that is so limited the joy of Christmas is simply a distant luxury.

The appeal is for donations of money to allow the centre to provide survival packs across the festive season to ensure families can eat and stay warm, as well as giving them gifts to open on Christmas Day.

It is also appealing for new winter clothing - such as coats, socks, hats scarves, gloves, pyjamas to keep kids cosy - and toys for youngsters aged up to 16.

There's still time to get a number and be entered into the huge raffle fore the Cottage Centre (Pics: Pixabay/Facebook)

This year it is focussing on families with children under the age of five, but - with your support - it is also determined that no-one will be left behind, and it begins from scratch.

Pauline said: “This is our 14th annual appeal. We thought it would be a one off when we started in 2011, but it just gets bigger and bigger as things get worse and worse.

“Last year the costs were huge - beyond our imagination - and when you start from zero it is really hard, but we have to keep doing it. We are so lucky to have the great support from the community, local groups and businesses - people give so much, and every year we give out everything donated to the appeal. There is nothing left.”

Young families are at the forefront of the 2024 appeal for good reason.

“They are most affected by poverty, and we know how the stress they are under impacts on their lives. That’s when youngsters’ brain development happens, and a young child who does not not have the support can be disadvantaged for life. People don’t always realise the long-term impact on their health of living in poverty. Their bills are through the roof, and they have no money left to look after themselves. That can take years off their lives., and there is an on-going cost to the NHS, social work and other agencies. We are trying to combat it.

”We know that many people have already started fundraising for us and we honestly can’t find the words to thank you enough. Without everyone all coming together year after year we just couldn’t do any of this.”

> Donations can be dropped into the Cottage Centre’s base at Cawdor Crescent and also St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy. They will be accepted right up to the last minute. If you can contribute financially, donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas App as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462