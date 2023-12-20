Despite an ambitious target, the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal will once again help ensure that families in need around Fife are able to celebrate Christmas.

The appeal faced a momentous £45,000 target, in what was called their “most challenging” year ever. The Centre set itself 45 days to reach its target, after launching the appeal in mid-November.

However, thanks to donations and fundraising from around the community, the Centre has been able to meet their target with days to spare. Now, the Centre has thanked those who have worked hard to help them hit that goal for “going above and beyond”.

Pauline Buchan, Cottage Centre manager, said: “We have had hundreds of volunteers this year both from the community and from businesses. They have been an absolutely astounding support to us, we honestly can’t thank every one of them enough. We will have approx 38 vans on delivery day from businesses and individuals from the community supporting us too.

Pauline Buchan, Cottage Centre, said this is the most challenge appeal yet (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“They say there is no sense of community nowadays. Well that is definitely not true in ours they get behind our families and show just how much they care about them and our wee charity and that means more than anything to all of us.”

The appeal saw donations from right around the community, including donations from businesses such as Briggs Marine, DSV Van Sales and Woodland Van Centre and individuals such as Neil Smart.

His fundraisers have helped bring in bumper figures for the Cottage Centre’s appeals over the years. This year was no different, with around £10,000 raised via the Love Kirkcaldy! Facebook page.

This year, the appeal faced a food bill of £38,000, making up the bulk of the funds required. Pauline said that with increasing prices and increased demand it was feared that the appeal may fall short.

Cottage Centre Christmas appeal (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

She said: “It gets harder and harder every year because people are facing more and more challenges on top of their financial situation as that’s what poverty does. It creates other problems in people’s lives practically, physically and emotionally.”

According to Pauline, the cost of living crisis and the financial implications it forces on those who would normally support the appeal means tough decisions for the charity.

She explained: “Every year we have to constantly review our criteria and thresholds. At the same time because this is an appeal that’s supported by our communities and businesses, when many of them are also struggling that then affects their ability to support other people.

“That then has a knock on effect on the number of families we can support. That’s really difficult as we would love to be able to help everyone, but the reality is we can’t.”

The Cottage Centre’s appeal started in 2010 when it supported around 100 families. Now it helps around 2000 people. All money donated will go to making up the survival packs which also include essentials as well as some toys for children. It is the most important appeal yet launched by the frontline organisation.

Next up for the Centre is its delivery day on Friday, December 22 which will see goods and gifts distributed to thousands of families in need across Fife.