The biggest Christmas appeal in Fife has hit the halfway mark - with a call to businesses and residents to dig deep and get it to its £60,000 target.

The Cottage Family Centre is committed to supporting 2000 families across the district this festive season with toys and gifts, and ten-day survival packs of food to get them though the festive season.

It is their biggest appeal ever in 14 years of providing lifeline support, and it has thanked all who have rallied round so far.

This week, the huge raffle run by Neil Smart on Facebook page, Love Kirkcaldy, will be drawn with three winners sharing a total of 97 prizes. It also rewarded all the donating businesses with a special draw for a month of digital advertising at Stark’s Park thanks to the support of Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan made the draw on Wednesday, and the winner was High Street business, Heavenly Sensations.

Raffle draw with (from left) Neil Smart, Graham Kilgour, Lewis Vaughan and Pauline Buchan (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Neil said: “The prizes are fantastic. We raised £10,000 last year and are already over £6000 - this year many businesses donated direct so the money is still going to the Cottage.”

Friday’s draw takes place live at midday - log on to the Facebook pages of The Cottage Centre and Love Kirkcaldy.

The funds from the raffle allow Neil to buy goods based on what is needed from the Cottage Centre’s list of referrals, with funds held over to mop up any further requests.

The support comes as the Cottage appeal enters into its second half with a determination to hits its biggest target- and leave no family without support.

It is within touching distance of £30,000, and has 20 days left to double that total.

Pauline Buchan, strategic manager at the centre, said: “We’re half way there, and we have to keep going. We need to do more - every year we say it, but every penny is needed.” The Cottage’s drive comes at a time when many appeals are noticing a distinct downturn in donations as rising costs impact on individuals and supporting businesses.

“We know people are feeling the pressure,” said Pauline, “We are grateful to everyone who donates. The cash contributions help so much when it comes to supporting families who have been through so much that poverty brings - domestic violence, mental health. and a worrying impact on children. This isn’t just a cost of living crisis.”

The Cottage is continuing for appeal toys, gifts, clothing - “everything from £1 to a pair of socks” to make sure the people get the support they need this Christmas

Pauline added: “Many families don’t have the support of relatives or close friends. Our surveys show that. There is nowhere for them to turn to get a bit of help, and when agencies close for Christmas, their problems are still there.”

The Cottage’s ten-day survival packs of food are designed to bridge that gap when many agencies are closed over the festive period, and buying them is another rising cost it has to contend with.

It is launching its own raffle from Friday evening, with a host of prizes.

They include prints donated by Fife artist Jack Vettriano, afternoon tea for two at Balbirnie Hotel, a tour for four at Celtic Park or the Rangers Museum; tickets to tour Kingsbarns Distillery; family passes to Edinburgh Zoo/Highland Wildlife Park, and a signed baseball cap and photo from actor Brian Cox.

There are also passes to the Deer Centre and a towel from The Old Course/St Andrews Links golf club. Full details on the Cottage’s Facebook page.

> Donations can be made via bank transfer using Cott Xmas APp as reference to the Cottage Centre, sort code 80-16-84, account number: 06006462