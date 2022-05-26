Coul Brewing, based in Glenrothes made the announcement via social media last night, saying that the current climate makes it too difficult to trade.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Coul Brewing Company will be closing its doors.

"We have not taken this decision lightly however in the current climate and circumstances, we are unable to continue trading.

Coul Brewing had grown into a much-loved Fife business.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support throughout the last few years, it has meant the world to us.

"We have met and worked with some amazing people and drank some great beer.

“All our remaining beer is available through our website. These are the last batches and once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Coul Brewing grew quickly in Fife, moving into new premises in 2018, the year in which their pale ale Baby Badger was highly commended at the Kingdom of Fife Real Ale Festival. Just two years later they were lined up as the main sponsor of the festival, however the covid19 pandemic cancelled the event.

Coul Brewing were set to sponsor the CAMRA Real Ale Festival in 2020, just a few years after making a stunning debut, but the pandemic cancelled the festival.