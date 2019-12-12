Could Mariah Carey’s festive classic turn town into You Tube star?

Local businesses have teamed up in a bid to emulate the national retailers’ festive films ... and shine the spotlight on our town centre.

The video was launched this week with a call to all locals to share it to the widest possible audience.

It was filmed by John Murray, broadcaster and Fife Free Press columnist, and Alex Henderson after a conversation with a local business in 2018.

John explained: “More than a year ago we were all watching the big corporate videos which go wild on Christmas TV then get shared a million times around the world while promoting national brands.

“Local travel agent Bruce Lamond said to me ‘can we produce one of these videosto promote Kirkcaldy High Street?’

“Time (was against us – shop owners were busy, videographers all working and no time to edit or even shoot the film.”

You may also be interested in:

New company reveals bid to transform Kirkcaldy

How Kirkcaldy Burgh voted in 19213 General Election

Police probe £100,000 from Fife bike shop

The idea resurfaced this autumn, and this time it took off.

A number of local businesses came on board and agreed to be part of the video, the recent launch of the Artisan Fridays market offered a new backdrop, and local singer-songwriter added her vocal skills.

The filming team then bustled round a number of businesses and got their staff to sing along to the soundtrack “All I Want For Christmas” – a song made famous by Mariah Carey.

Taking part were Travel Your World, Cupcake Coffee Box, Park Place Insurance Services, Cafe Continetal, The Flower Ranger, Migele Experience, Stagecoach, Bliss Beauty and the Kings’ Live Lounge. Added John: “Even with my limited filming skills Julia Rose was great and it was all laid down in one hour!

“With a message of ‘Shop Local, Support Local’ the YouTube video is now public and features several well-known faces!”