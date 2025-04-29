Could this 1960s bungalow in the East Neuk be Scotland's Home of the Year 2025?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bungalow in the East Neuk is vying for a chance to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bungalow – Coastal View – in Anstruther is home to Suzanne and David.

The couple relocated to the coastal town from London in 2021 and have worked hard to modernise the 1960s bungalow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping the original structure, they extended the property, opening up living spaces, maximising the views and creating more space for their impressive art collection.

Homeowners David and Suzanne outside their home, Coastal View. (Pic: IWC Media/BBC Scotland)

Coastal View is one of three contenders in the East area, hoping to secure a spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The show sees interior designers Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell score three properties in each episode on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

The other two properties the judges must choose between in this year’s East episode are a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh and a Georgian basement apartment in the capital’s New Town.

Coastal View will feature on Scotland’s Home of the Year on BBC One Scotland on Monday, May 5 at 8.30pm.