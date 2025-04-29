Could this 1960s bungalow in the East Neuk be Scotland's Home of the Year 2025?
The bungalow – Coastal View – in Anstruther is home to Suzanne and David.
The couple relocated to the coastal town from London in 2021 and have worked hard to modernise the 1960s bungalow.
Keeping the original structure, they extended the property, opening up living spaces, maximising the views and creating more space for their impressive art collection.
Coastal View is one of three contenders in the East area, hoping to secure a spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.
The show sees interior designers Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell score three properties in each episode on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.
The other two properties the judges must choose between in this year’s East episode are a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh and a Georgian basement apartment in the capital’s New Town.
Coastal View will feature on Scotland’s Home of the Year on BBC One Scotland on Monday, May 5 at 8.30pm.
