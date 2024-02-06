Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recruitment for this season’s lifeguard team has started nationally in preparation for providing local authorities and landowners with the service they request to keep beachgoers safe this summer.

The charity’s lifeguards can be found on several of the Kingdom’s beaches during the summer months including Aberdour, Leven, Elie, Burntisland, and both the East and West Sands in St Andrews.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Not only do they rescue those in difficulty in the water, but they also provide vital beach first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.

RNLI Lifeguards can be found on beaches around Scotland including six in Fife. (Pic: Nick Mailer)

In 2022, RNLI lifeguards around the UK provided patrols and responded to more than 18,000 incidents, helping more than 24,000 people in need and saving 117 lives.

And last summer they saved children being blown offshore in inflatables, came to the aid of paddleboarders and gave lifesaving CPR on beaches among the thousands of incidents they attended.

Now the RNLI are looking for applicants to take on the life-saving roles this summer.

Lachlan Edwards, lead lifeguard supervisor for Scotland, said: “To anyone thinking of becoming a lifeguard, just do it. It’s the best job, it’s so rewarding, and it keeps getting better – there’s so much opportunity for growth in the role.

"I love being outside on the beach all summer and sharing my knowledge with people. It often doesn’t feel like a job because I enjoy it so much, which is something a lot of lifeguards say.”

Lee Fisher, lifeguard experience manager, added: “Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.

"Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.

"The job also has great paths for progression – we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers.

"It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.”