Could you help Fife's children and young people by fostering or adopting?

Myrna Venters has been fostering children and young people for 20 years. She'd encourage anyone interested to attend the drop-in event.

A drop-in information event for people interested in finding out more about fostering and adoption is being held next month.

The event, which is being held by Fife Council’s Family Placement Team, at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline is an opportunity for people to meet and chat with foster carers, adopters and social workers.

Fife Council currently has 208 fostering households, who support children and young people in a variety of ways.

Children can be fostered from birth, right up until their 18th birthday and new legislation supports young people to stay with their former foster carer up until the age of 21.

Myrna Venters, foster carer, said: “I never imagined I would foster, I had my own family, so it didn’t really cross my mind. It was a council advertising campaign that inspired me to find out what was involved. But it took me over a year before I decided I was ready to go ahead.

"Since then, I’ve never looked back and here I am still fostering over 20 years later.

"It’s been challenging at times, but overall, it’s been so satisfying watching the children grow and mature. Some of the children I first fostered are now grown up with families of their own.

"Come along to the drop-in event and meet people like me who’ve got experiences to share.”

James Ross, the council’s head of children and families and criminal justice, said: “Going online is often the first step for getting information but sometimes it’s great to speak to someone.

"This week long drop-in event is an opportunity for people to chat with foster carers, adopters and supported lodgings carers, ask questions and hear about real experiences.

"If you’re interested in helping children and young people, there may be more options than you think.

"We offer a competitive financial package, local support and it’s local Fife children and young people we place with you.

"It you’re someone who could offer a child or young person a safe and secure home. If you could provide an environment where they can find their feet, build their self-confidence and become more independent – we need you!

"Help us prevent vulnerable children having to live far from their families, friends and schools and being split up from their sisters and brothers – please come and meet us and find out more.”

The drop-in event at the Kingsgate runs from 10am to 6pm from Monday, September 2 to Sunday, September 8.

Go to www.foster.fife.scot or call 01383 602235 for more information.