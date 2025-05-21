Could you provide a safe, supportive foster home for a young person?

People across Fife are being encouraged to consider if they could provide a safe, supportive foster home for a child or young person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new recruitment campaign by the Scottish Government has been launched as part of Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from May 12 to 26.

The campaign aims to support the recruitment of more local authority foster carers and to raise awareness of the benefits of fostering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fostering Network estimates that Scotland needs at least 400 additional foster carers and the new campaign encourages people to consider if they could support a child or young person in the care system.

A recruitment drive has been launched to encourage more people to consider fostering. (Pic: Fife Council)

It highlights how the ‘ordinary’ – from eating together, to watching TV together – can be extraordinary in the life of a child in foster care.

Kelly Blaik, fostering team manager at Fife Council, said: “Fostering children and young people gives them a bright future and the stability they need to grow physically and emotionally. So many of our carers say time and again that being a foster carer is incredibly rewarding, and lots say they wish they’d done it sooner.

"At Fife Council we provide our foster carers regular training and access to 24-hour support – we’re always here for them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They get annual reviews, membership to the Fostering Network, a dedicated supervising social worker and a ‘buddy’ foster carer.

The Scottish Government campaign launched as part of Foster Care Fortnight.

“There are also a bunch of support groups of other foster carers across Fife, which go for walks, a cuppa and social outings.

"The fostering community here is like one big family and we all look out for each other and the children in our care.”

Eric Parker, a foster carer from Fife, said: “My wife and I have fostered 40 children over the years, from emergency care to longer stays, and groups of up to four siblings at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing you really learn is that kids are incredibly resilient – not that you want to ever put that to the test, you want to shelter them and care for them.

"My wife and I have learned to handle all kinds of scenarios. It’s great to feel really valuable to the people we’ve been caring for over the years.”

Fife Council is currently hosting fostering information sessions online every Wednesday evening until June 18, offering people the chance to get all the answers to their fostering questions.

Members of Fife’s fostering team will give a presentation about fostering with Fife Council, there’s a chance to meet the team and ask questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are held from 6pm to 7pm each Wednesday and the links to the online sessions can be found at www.foster.fife.scot

Anne Currie, Assistant Director for Scotland at The Fostering Network, said: “We welcome the launch of the Scottish Government’s national campaign to recruit foster carers, and hope this leads to more people stepping forward from Fife to become foster carers in Scotland, and raises awareness of the vital role fostering plays. The need has never been more urgent – as over 350 foster carers leave each year, it's critical that we take action now.”

The campaign will run across TV, radio, digital and press throughout May and June. A new website and dedicated advice line have been launched to support those interested in finding out more.

For more information on how to become a foster carer, visit www.gov.scot/fostercare or ring the Fosterline service on 0141 204 1400.