Council housing officer takes on 44 mile ultra marathon for CHAS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A council housing officer is preparing to run 44 miles in an ultra marathon for a children’s hospice charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Nilletti-Smith, 54, will be taking part in the Two Bridges 44 mile Ultra Marathon on Saturday, April 26 to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Colin said: “I lost a lot of weight when l took up running just before my 53rd birthday. Originally l wanted to run the London Marathon but it was impossible to get a place, then l saw a leaflet for the Two Bridges 44 mile Ultra Marathon, "Starting at the Helix Park in Falkirk, we go over the Kincardine Bridge, up the Firth of Forth, past Rosyth until we get to run over the Forth Road Bridge, through Bo'ness and Grangemouth and finishing at the Helix Park with a time limit of 11 hours" and for whatever reason l thought, ‘I can do that’, so l signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“l wanted to raise money for a children’s charity as our niece Ivy had spent her first two years in and out of the hospital as she was very ill until she had to go through open heart surgery – an unimaginable ordeal for her parents and very upsetting for all the wider family.

Colin Nilletti-Smith is running a 44 mile ultra marathon to raise cash for CHAS.

“Once l knew l wanted to do something for a children’s charity, the choice seemed obvious, our family were so lucky little Ivy had got through so much, we wondered how families cope when their child has a life limiting illness and we wanted to do what we could, so it had to be CHAS.”

Since signing up for the event, Colin, who lives in Kinross, has been busy putting in the miles and hard work for training.

The Fife Council housing officer, said: “Training has been great, l’m very lucky to have Loch Leven close by, but although it's beautiful in the sunlight, it's been a long winter of running in the dark and cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must admit to being very nervous but once l started raising money, well, you can't go back.”

Colin has the support of his wife Carmelina and their family and friends.

He said: “My mife is a pilates and yoga teacher and she has arranged lunches for each of her classes, it's been an opportunity for people to get together and the students have all been amazingly kind and generous and l really have to thank Carmelina for all the hard work she has done to help me.

"Staff at my work have also been very generous with donations.”

To sponsor Colin visit his gofundme page at https://gofund.me/83b2fc56