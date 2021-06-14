Councillor calls for road safety improvements after child hit by car
A councillor has called for road safety improvements after a child was hit by a car in Cowdenbeath this morning.
A four year old was taken to hospital this morning following the incident on Broad Street, leading to a local councillor appealing for changes.
Cllr Darren Watt said he had raised concerns about the stretch of road and had urged Fife Council to make improvements to make it safer for pedestrians going to and from the local primary school.
He added: “I will reiterate the concerns and strongly press for significant road safety improvements. In the meantime, my thoughts and best wishes go out to the young boy and his family.”
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 9am this morning.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We transported one child patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”