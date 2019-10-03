Councillor helps injured man on Fife road

A Fife Councillor, who stopped to help an elderly man with a head wound who was having a seizure in the road, says some motorists just slowed down to take a look before driving off.

Colin Davidson came across the man lying in the A955 between Buckhaven and East Wemyss at around 6.20pm last night and got out of his car to call an ambulance and offer help.

He says the man had fallen unconscious in the road after the seizure hit, and he had a dog in distress on a leash which was still attached to his wrist.

Colin, who represents Leven, Kennoway and Largo, said: “What was really annoying was the number of people that drove by the man before I stopped.

“There were three cars in front of me put the window down, had a look at the poor guy and drove off.

“I was 50 yards away, I could see a dog, and something in the road that I thought was maybe a deer, but as I got closer, even from 30 yards away I could see it was a man having a seizure.

“He was bleeding from the head, I think he was totally unconscious when he went down, and he’s come down with a real thump.

“He was on a bad bend, so I parked in front of him and put my hazards on.

“As I was trying to deal with him there were folk driving past. I’m making sure he’s alive, getting him into the recovery position, and I’m on the phone to the ambulance.”

However, several people did stop and offer help to the man.

“He was in seizure for a good ten minutes. Looking back it was quite traumatic, but at the time you just get on with it.”

Eventually the ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital, and police were later called to help with traffic management.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.50pm after reports of a man taken unwell on the A955 between Buckhaven and East Wemyss.

“Police attended and assistedf with traffic management while the man paramedics helped the man.”

