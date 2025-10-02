Councillors agree funding to help two Fife towns light up this Christmas
It is one two areas to win funding from Levenmouth area committee.
A total of £8000 will go towards the cost of the erection and dismantling of the festive decorations for the town centre.
The installation of lights on Leven High Street has been led by Leven Environment Group (LEG) for many years and is supported by Leven Community Council. The erection and dismantling of the structures, as well as the ongoing maintenance and safe storage of the units, is an involved and complex piece of work.
The committee also agreed to a request from East Wemyss and Mcduff Community Counci for a a contribution of £5150.00 towards the cost of installing 16 plug points on lighting columns in East Wemyss.
Councillor Colin Davidson, convenor thanked all the volunteers for the work they put in to organising the festive lights, adding: “We’re delighted to help support our communities with projects like these. We know how important decorations are to local people, and while as a council we can no longer afford to erect lights in every community, we are pleased to be able to support our communities to put up their own decorations.”