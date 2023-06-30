Councillor’s appeal on action day to highlight issue of ‘working man’s cancer’

Julie MacDougall is backing Mesothelioma Day on July 7 to help raise awareness of the condition. She attended an All-Party Parliamentary Group meeting on behalf of the John MacDougall Mesothelioma Trust - set up in memory of her dad, who was an MP ands former leader of Fife Council - where she suggested the groups work together top strengthen its voice.

She recently met with Dianne Foster, manager from Asbestos Action and Tara Lillis, policy official from NASUWT to discuss asbestos related disease and how they must continue to raise awareness.

Cllr MacDougall said: It was a very productive meeting. We discussed asbestos related disease, focussed a lot on Mesothelioma. The theme for this year’s action day is for people to light up buildings in blue in memory of those who have died from this awful disease or who may be affected in any way.

Julie MacDougall with her late father, John

“I lost my own father to this in 2008 after a long battle so I know first-hand the devastation this cancer causes to people and their families. Its important to keep this high on our agenda for finding a cure - this was once known as the “working man’s cancer” but people are now realising there are so many ways in which they may have been exposed to asbestos”.