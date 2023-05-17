News you can trust since 1871
Councillors at SeeScape to find out more about help for visually impaired Fifers

Councillors have visited a charity which supports people with visual impairment in Fife to learn more about its work.

By Allan Crow
Published 17th May 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

They attended SeeScape, which was previously Fife Society for the Blind, formed over 150 years ago.

SNP councillors Ann Verner (St Andrews), Lynn Mowatt (Glenrothes), Auxi Barrera (Dunfermline) and Stefan Hoggan-Radu (Cupar) met staff at the charity and got a tour of iots site in Glenrothes. SeeScape is the leading provider of support services for people with a visual impairment in the region and offers a range of services as part of a one-stop-shop approach, including information and advice, rehabilitation, assistive and smart technology advice and training, befriending and social groups.

It hosts and runs a number of groups and activities including a weekly warm space, tech support drop-in sessions, art classes among others. It also offers four regional social groups across Fife - at the Salvation Army, Kirkcaldy, on the second and fourth Monday of each month; Baldridgeburn Community Centre, Dunfermline, every Tuesday; Lomond Centre, Glenrothes, every Tuesday; and the Old Parish Centre, Cupar on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

Councillors at the SeeScape centre in Glenrothes
Cllr Hoggan-Radu said "SeeScape is a very unique and wide-ranging charity and really is one of a kind in Scotland. We are very lucky to have such a dedicated team supporting those with a visual impairment in Fife.”

Cllr Barrera added: "It is amazing to learn how many technologies are out there to help people who are visually impaired, and to know the services and help they can receive from SeeScape.”

For more information visit www.seescape.org.uk

