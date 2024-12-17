Councillors face petition to re-instate popular splash park at Burntisland Links
Members of Kirkcaldy area committee were presented with a petition with over 200 names of support by Burntisland Primary School’s Parent Council which wants to see the facility restored to the town’s Links.
The current one is longer fit for purpose, and in summer Fife Council launched a consultation on the future of the Links’ play facilities, but ruled out as splash parkas it was not environmentally friendly given the water it uses, and the electricity needed to work the pump - replacing it would also cost in the region of £450,000. It put forward two possible options, but there is still local support for the return of a splash park at the Links where generations spent summer days in the paddling pool.
Eliza Twaddle, spokesperson for the Parent Council said the splash park was well used and there was “a passion” to get it re-instated” describing it as a cherished resource at a time when outdoor play was more important than ever.
“Children want it reinstated - from the petition to personal stories there is strong anecdotal evidence it is a place of joy. It embodies seaside nostalgia and creates new traditions. The time is right to invest in it and improve in the structure,” she said.
Local councillors spoke in support of the petition.
Councillor Julie MacDougall said: “ “We are all interested to hear how we take this forward. I am keen to do what I can to offer any support with way forward” while Cllr Lesley Backhouse (SNP) added: “It shows what the community wants to see happen and I am happy to support it.”
The committee was told the existing facility is “beyond repair” and the council had to look at what was best value, and also what fitted its environmental policies.
With the issue crossing several departments, agreement was reached for a workshop for members in the new year with a follow-up report to the committee in February with more clarity on the costs on any future development.
