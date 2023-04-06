Cabinet committee councillors reviewed the accomplishments of the anti-poverty programmes, and authorised continued support for the coming year.

In September, the committee made £8.61m available to directly assist people facing or experiencing poverty in Fife.

Councillors heard that it has helped keep many Kingdom residents afloat over the winter months.

David Ross, leader of Fife Council

Councillor David Ross, council leader, said: “There's no doubt that without the measures we put in place through our cost of living programme, many more people would have been in dire straits this winter.

“It was crucial to make sure that people were getting everything they were entitled to.”

Fifers took up all the benefits they were entitled to following a council campaign. It resulted in an average of £69 additional pounds per month for all those who were helped.

The programme also buoyed the community and voluntary sector with support for food banks and community fridges. Fifers had access to 74 warm spaces throughout the winter as well.

Other accomplishments include: £162,409 meals to children and families during school holidays through free lunch club, Cafe Inc; energy advice given to an estimated 4,678 households courtesy of the Cosy Kingdom partnership; 4700 councils tenants received fuel top-ups, and

£200,000 of financial support given to supply household goods,

