Ornate chairs which date back to the time of St Andrews Burgh Council are to be replaced at a cost of almost £15,000.

It comes after extensive improvements were carried out at the town hall’s Burgh chambers. Councillors at this week’s meeting of North-East Fife area committee agreed to take the money from the Common Good Fund to complete the work.

The building is used extensively for public and private events, and Fife Council has already invested £152,00 in its upgrade - previous refurbishment work dated to the 1960s. The entrance foyer and chambers have been improved, storage space created for St Andrews Community Council, and internal electrical works brought up to date.

A report to the committee said: “The facility is home to a number of common good artefacts which have been in storage for the duration of the works, these are due to be returned to the venue from Easter 2025 onwards.

St Andrews Burgh Chambers (Pic: Google Maps)

“The three main feature chairs have recently been re-upholstered to match new curtains which have been hung. The current remaining furniture is a mixed assortment of red upholstered furniture which in the main is beyond economical use or repair. The estimated cost from local supplier Matrix Fife is £14,600.”

The funding was welcomed by councillors.

Jane Ann Liston (St Andrews, Lib Dem) said: “These go back to days of the Burgh Council and are very ornate - I’m also told they are very uncomfortable which is how people were kept awake during meetings!

“The room is used for civil marriages and other events so it is fitting that they look good and the best they can be. The Town Hall is also common good property.”