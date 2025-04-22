Councillors to inject £200,000 for urgent repairs to stop unstable cliffs collapsing at Dysart Harbour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors are to commit £200,000 to ensure urgent work to stop unstable cliffs collapsing at historic Fife harbour can get underway.

The 19th century port at Dysart is a hugely popular draw for tourists and locals, and also featured in the out series Outlander with a number of scenes filmed there.

The tunnel linking the harbour to the path leading to Ravenscraig Park was originally built as a rail tunnel for moving ballast stones to ships. Today it is link which takes countless walkers on to the well established Fife Coastal Path and used on a daily basis by large numbers of people, but the sandstone cliff face is in danger of collapse. There are already barriers at the side of it keeping people away from its eroding shoreline.

A report presented to Kirkcaldy area committee on Tuesday outlined the extent of the problem - and the urgency behind making a decision.

The view through the tunnel leading to Dysart Harbour (Pic: Fife Free Press archives)

Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The cliff face in Dysart is in danger of totally destroying the tunnel at Dysart Harbour and is currently a risk to the public.”

The repair bill has been put at £450,000, with some £250,000 already committed by the local authority - now councillors in Kirkcaldy are to cover the remaining £200,000, taking £50,000 each from four pots – the Community Recovery Fund, area capital budget, Kirkcaldy Area Common Good and Kirkcaldy Settlement Trust.

Mr Vaughan said: “Due to health and safety, the cliff face requires significant repair. Securing the additional money would allow the site to be secured. The work would include the stabilisation of rock slopes using rockfall netting.”

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener, said: “There is health and safety issue here, and we want to keep the tunnel and as much of it as we can.”

Unveiling the new playpark at Ravenscraig Park are Councillors Ian Cameron and Rod Kavanagh (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillors were told the current quotes were only good until the end of the month, underlining the need to move quickly

Julie Dickson, community manager, communities and neighbourhoods service; told the committee: “With decline of the site and time sensitive nature of the work, it was felt it was urgent to bring to committee. It is very important part of local heritage.

“People talk about it as a tourist destination thanks to Outlander - and there is a workable, but a very technical one.”

The committee agreed to filling the funding gap, with Councillor Rod Kavanagh (SNP, Kirkcaldy East) saying: “There is no question the tunnel and part of cliff face are integral to the historic context of the harbour. We have a responsibility to make sure these things are not lost for future generations.”

Dating back to the 15th century, Dysart Harbour has a rich history. It once traded with the Dutch and Belgians with exports of coal and salt ensuring it was a thriving port. Today it continues to be busy with Dysart Sailing Club at the forefront. It is also home to the headquarters of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) which manages the coastal path.