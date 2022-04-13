Councillors veto developer’s bid for luxury homes on Fife coastline

The application to develop what is currently scrubland east of Craigfoot Walk was dubbed by one councillor as a “millionaires’ row” and rejected by the committee - despite a recommendation from officers to give it the green light.

The bid had attracted 65 objections, including some from existing residents, and seven comments of support.

The application by the Kirkcaldy-based Seafield Consortium came before a meeting of Fife Council’s central and west planning committee.

The houses would have been built on scrubland between the beach and the existing homes at Seafield, Kirkcaldy

It wanted to extend the upmarket housing development which sits on land once occupied by Seafield Colliery.

Since it was built the strip of land between the houses and Fife Coastal Path has been open space.

A report to the committee described the land as “unkempt” and said the development would not have a significant impact.

But councillors disagreed.

They also expressed concerns houses could overlook other properties.

Councillor Gordon Langlands (Lab, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) said: “If we lose four acres of the higher ground and it becomes millionaire’s row with a private road this will inhibit public access to the right of way from south to north, and restrict access to picnic area and beach. - this is a very busy place.”

He added: “There is more development in the offing for that area as well - there are going to be a lot more homes here and more people wanting access to open space, so I have grave concerns about giving up this space.”The development would have featured eight four and five bedroom homes with gardens facing out across the Forth.

Pedestrian access would have been maintained via a footpath, and a new access road joining Craigfoot Walk.

A report to councillors noted: “The plot layouts and house styles have been designed to ensure that no properties would create shade or block daylight/ sunlight to any other adjacent existing property.”

It added: “The area of open space is not usable open space or of any significant amenity value to the surrounding area. The loss of this part of the open space would not result in a significant reduction in the amount of open space within the surrounding area.”

While the development attracted seven supportive comments, councillors did not give it their support.