The town will host its annual Highland Games on The Links and organisers are hoping for a large turnout on the day.

The event, which is the second oldest Scottish Highland Games, will feature the hugely popular heavyweights, as well as Highland dancers and track and field competitors competing in a range of races on the Links.

Burntisland’s Links look set to be busy on the day with ‘the shows’, organised by the Showmen’s Guild Scotland, and a market, run by Valhalla Markets.

Burntisland Highland Games is set to take place on the Links on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Highland Games Committee is urging people to use public transport if they can as parking will be limited, particularly around the Links area. Those coming by car are asked not to park inconsiderately and to use the parking provided on the grassy amenity area off Haugh Road. Blue badge parking is available at the west Links car park.

The traditional Exiles Reception will take place again this year on Monday morning. Organised by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council, Burntisland Exiles from all ‘airts and pairts’ can attend the reception in the Burgh Chambers from 10am. Speeches will take place around 11am. The Exiles Parade will then make its way to the games arena led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band.

Honorary Chieftain, Carole-Anne Crossan will officially open the Highland Games at noon.

Organisers are looking forward to this year’s event following the successful return of the Games last summer. The event had been unable to take place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but in 2022 it enjoyed a bumper turnout as crowds soaked up the sun on the hottest day of the year as well as the largest number of competitor entries in recent years.

The Highland dancers are always popular.

Tickets for the Highland Games on Monday, July 17 are priced £7 for adults, £4 for concessions/children. A family ticket is £20. A programme is included in the entry price.