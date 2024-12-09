Couple's dedication and commitment wins Burntisland Hedgehog Haven top prize

Sharon and Andy Longhurst won the Animal All Star Award from the Animal Star Awards for their work at Burntisland Hedgehog Haven. They are pictured with hedgehog Harry.

The good news keeps on coming for the couple behind Burntisland Hedgehog Haven who have won a top award for their dedication.

Sharon and Andy Longhurst have been running Burntisland Hedgehog Haven from their converted garage since March last year.

During that time they have taken in over 300 ill and injured hedgehogs, helping them recuperate before returning them to the wild.

Last month the husband and wife were Highly Commended in the UK Rescue of the Year category at the Animal Star Awards as well as being finalists in the Animal Charity of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year categories.

Local MSP David Torrance (right) presented Sharon and Andy Longhurst with the Animal All Star award.

However, the pair were surprised when the Animal Star Awards revealed they were the winners of their Animal All Star Award for this year.

They were chosen as the recipients of this top prize from all of the winners and high commended finalists in all of the categories from both the northern and southern regions in the UK.

The Animal Star Awards said they chose Burntisland Hedgehog Haven as their 2024 Animal All Star winners as “Andy and Sharon work tirelessly for hedgehogs which are an endangered species”, adding: “Their commitment to rescue is unfounded and their dedication is nothing short of phenomenal”.

And on Friday, local MSP David Torrance stopped by the couple’s rescue centre, which they run from their home in Burntisland, to present Sharon with the award.

The presentation was a surprise to Sharon after it had been arranged in secret with Andy.

Sharon said they were “totally blown away” to have won.

She said: “We never expected to receive an award for what we do. We were shocked to receive Highly Commended UK Rescue of the Year so never expected to win this.”

And speaking of Friday’s surprise, Sharon said: “I knew nothing about this being planned so it was a lovely surprise. I did wonder why the award hadn’t arrived in the post and had started to fret it had got lost.

"What an amazing year it has been for us and what a fantastic team of volunteers to share this award with.

"We can’t believe we were chosen over so many other groups.

"A huge thank you to everyone who supports us and to our wonderful team of volunteers and all our Hogbulance drivers.

"Thank you so much to the Animal Star Awards for this amazing award and for helping us to raise awareness of hedgehogs plight.”