COVID cluster closes Fife hospital ward closed to new admissions and visitors
A hospital ward in Fife has been closed to visitors and new admissions following a cluster of COVID cases.
NHS Fife has taken the step at Ward Six at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. It is a Medicine of the Elderly Rehab unit.
Routine visiting is currently suspended with only essential visiting permitted.
Essential visiting includes where a patient is receiving end of life care, or to support someone with a mental health issue, learning disability, autism, or dementia where not being present would likely cause the patient to become distressed.
A range of mitigation measures have been put in place to reduce the opportunity for further spread of the virus, including enhanced cleaning measures over and above the already stringent cleaning regime.
NHS Fife said a fluid resistant face covering must be worn when visiting clinical areas in hospitals. Visitors should also cleanse hands thoroughly, particularly on arrival and when leaving.