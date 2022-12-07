News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

COVID cluster closes Fife hospital ward closed to new admissions and visitors

A hospital ward in Fife has been closed to visitors and new admissions following a cluster of COVID cases.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 8:43am

NHS Fife has taken the step at Ward Six at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. It is a Medicine of the Elderly Rehab unit.

Routine visiting is currently suspended with only essential visiting permitted.

Hide Ad

Essential visiting includes where a patient is receiving end of life care, or to support someone with a mental health issue, learning disability, autism, or dementia where not being present would likely cause the patient to become distressed.

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline
Most Popular

A range of mitigation measures have been put in place to reduce the opportunity for further spread of the virus, including enhanced cleaning measures over and above the already stringent cleaning regime.

NHS Fife said a fluid resistant face covering must be worn when visiting clinical areas in hospitals. Visitors should also cleanse hands thoroughly, particularly on arrival and when leaving.

NHS FifeFifeMedicineDunfermline